EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.37

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $105.26, with a volume of 66462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -662.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EHang stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.