Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

