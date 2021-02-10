Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

