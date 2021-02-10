Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $20.00. Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 1,094 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($2.27). As a group, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

