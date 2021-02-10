Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.47. 7,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,395. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

