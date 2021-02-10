Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT traded down $15.69 on Wednesday, reaching $168.16. 19,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

