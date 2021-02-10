Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

