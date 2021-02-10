Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $333.42. 90,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock worth $194,826,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

