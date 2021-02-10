Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,586 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 106.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,472,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,741. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

