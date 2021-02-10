Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 364,250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

