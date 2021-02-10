Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.