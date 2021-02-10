Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.20 and traded as high as $37.14. Empire shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 670,559 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

