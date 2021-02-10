Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after buying an additional 190,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.