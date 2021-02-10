Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$45.38 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Insiders have sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.25.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

