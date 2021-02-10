Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$27.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -48.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.40. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

