Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,920.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

