EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EnerSys updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.31 EPS.

NYSE ENS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $96.04.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

