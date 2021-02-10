ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Up 20%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 6,361,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,828,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.43 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.