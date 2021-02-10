Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,042. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $222.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $2,493,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,256,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

