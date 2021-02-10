Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.00. 287,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $222.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.38.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

