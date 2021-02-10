Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Up 23.2%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares were up 23.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 2,337,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 602,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.