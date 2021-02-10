Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.47

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.58. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 98,473 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.98 million and a P/E ratio of -16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETG)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

