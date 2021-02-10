Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.94. 1,566,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,200. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

