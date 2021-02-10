Enzyme Market Capitalization Hits $71.58 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.46 or 0.00107868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00059275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.63 or 0.01134441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00055553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.89 or 0.05584768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00045096 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00031807 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

