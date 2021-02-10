Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Equifax stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.00. 928,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,208. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.91.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

