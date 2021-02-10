Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.62, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $751.00. 447,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 147.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.55 and a 200 day moving average of $747.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

