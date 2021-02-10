Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Haywood Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,656. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -42.52. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.1929073 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

