Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,984. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

