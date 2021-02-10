Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.71.

NTR stock opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.64. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

