Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,409 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 7.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. 12,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

