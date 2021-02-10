ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,326. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.