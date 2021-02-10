ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. 67,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

