ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 5.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 340,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 309,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

