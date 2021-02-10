Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $32.50 on Monday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

