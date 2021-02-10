Ethereum Classic Price Tops $10.15 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $10.15 or 0.00022590 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.80 or 0.03850969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

