EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $12,583.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.81 or 0.01048555 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,115,957,922 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

