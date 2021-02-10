Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $134.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 40,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,700. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.33.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

