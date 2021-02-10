Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

