Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.60

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $148.54, with a volume of 16512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

