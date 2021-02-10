Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.06 on Monday. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

