Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exterran by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 25.0% during the third quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

