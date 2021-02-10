Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.