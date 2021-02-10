Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.16 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.11-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.