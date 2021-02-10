EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $10.09. 946,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,446,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, sale, and rental of lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

