Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,564 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $273.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $778.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

