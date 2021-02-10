FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $313.60 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.24 and a 200-day moving average of $333.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

