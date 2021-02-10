Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (FFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) to post earnings of C$17.86 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) stock opened at C$488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$637.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$421.32. The firm has a market cap of C$13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $13.008 per share. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

