Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $19.25. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2,706 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $73.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

