FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,940 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 0.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 758,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 6,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,338. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

