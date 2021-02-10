Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.